Also available on the nbc app

Gwen Stefani is back on the show and ready to celebrate her recent engagement to fellow "Voice" coach Blake Shelton, as well as the 25th anniversary of her No Doubt album "Tragic Kingdom." She talks about writing music during quarantine and how she's returning to her roots with her new song, "Let Me Reintroduce Myself." Plus, she says Kelly was her inspiration to start making music again!

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson