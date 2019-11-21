Also available on the nbc app

Gwen Stefani proves she knows Blake Shelton's voice from anywhere and Kelly Clarkson is the ultimate competitor as they face off in a game against John Legend and Blake Shelton called “Guess That Famous Voice, Famous Voice Coaches." Celebrity impersonator Josh Robert Thompson shows off his uncanny celebrity impressions as the coaches try and guess the famous voices. Tune into the show for the ultimate showdown and see who came out victorious.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson