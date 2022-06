Also available on the nbc app

"Nobody is making this movie anymore!" Forget Michael Bay, Greg Kinnear says "Little Miss Sunshine" was the most dangerous movie ever made. Greg dishes on some of the more sketchy situations the cast dealt with in the hit indie movie, including no one wearing seatbelts in the van scenes, and not having clearance to drive on the highway with "millions of dollars of cargo."

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson