Grandaughter Fulfills Childhood Promise To Buy Grandma A House

CLIP05/11/22

When Janita was 8-years-old she promised her grandma Irma, who she lovingly calls Momo, that she would move her out of her tiny apartment in Portland, Oregon and buy her a house. After 23 years, Janita finally kept good on her promise and gifted Momo a new home in 2021! Janita and Momo dial-in, and Janita shares why it was so important for her to keep that promise after all these years. Pilot Pen awards Janita and Momo $1,000 for going above and beyond for family. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/a

