Grace VanderWaal, of "America's Got Talent" fame, talks about learning to cook, and gives Kelly and Josh Gad a sample of her latest dish - lasagna soup, which is really just regular lasagna in a bowl. She also dishes on starring in her first film, "Stargirl," and how acting is super fun and not that hard. Josh is taken aback at how mature Grace is and demands his own kids follow her lead.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson