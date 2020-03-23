Actress and author Grace Byers talks to Kelly Clarkson about her inspirational new children's book "I Believe I Can," which encourages boys and girls of every background to recognize their worth and understand how they can change the world. Grace also reveals that one of her first jobs was bagging groceries at a supermarket, which inspires Kelly to challenge Joel McHale to a grocery bagging face-off in which Grace judges the best bagger.

TV-PG S1 E0 8 min Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight