Good Neighbor Cindy is the co-founder of Brilliant Detroit, a nonprofit on a mission to create kid success neighborhoods. Cindy explains how the organization transforms homes in underserved areas into a hub for the community, offering education, health and family support programs. Since launching, Brilliant Detroit has served more than 16,000 residents at 18 locations throughout the city, including single mom Amy, who offers Cindy an emotional thank you for the help she received after her family fell on hard times. Kelly surprises Cindy and Brilliant Detroit with a $10,000 donation from Scholastic to help further their mission.

