As a part of our final countdown to crowning our Good Neighbor of the Year, Kelly checks in with nominee Shawn, whose Orlando organization Clean The World is becoming a global force for providing hygiene resources to people in need. Shawn shares how Clean The World used the $25,000 donation they received last time they were on the show to build and distribute hygiene kits for the people devastated by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey earlier this year.

