Main Content

Good Neighbor of the Year Finalist: Orlando's Clean The World

CLIP05/23/23

As a part of our final countdown to crowning our Good Neighbor of the Year, Kelly checks in with nominee Shawn, whose Orlando organization Clean The World is becoming a global force for providing hygiene resources to people in need. Shawn shares how Clean The World used the $25,000 donation they received last time they were on the show to build and distribute hygiene kits for the people devastated by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey earlier this year.

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Kelly Clarkson
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.