Bestselling author Glennon Doyle and her family recently moved to Los Angeles and got the most LA thing ever as a housewarming gift: crystals. Kelly teaches Glennon how to use her new crystals and the two chat about whether or not the crystals really do work, but agree they will take any extra boost they can get.

