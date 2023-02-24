Main Content

Gina Torres Tried Viral TikTok 'Dress Mom Like Me' Trend With Teen Daughter

CLIP02/24/23

Gina Torres recently tried out the "dress mom like me" TikTok trend, and admits that she was happy to do it just so she could spend time with her teenage daughter. The "9-1-1: Lonestar" star also dishes on working with an on-set medical technician to prepare for her role as a paramedic captain, and teases more epic rescues and a little romance for her character in the new season.

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: gina torres, Kelly Clarkson, tiktok, trend
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.