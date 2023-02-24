Gina Torres recently tried out the "dress mom like me" TikTok trend, and admits that she was happy to do it just so she could spend time with her teenage daughter. The "9-1-1: Lonestar" star also dishes on working with an on-set medical technician to prepare for her role as a paramedic captain, and teases more epic rescues and a little romance for her character in the new season.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight