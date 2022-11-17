Main Content

Giada De Laurentiis' One Pot Baked Sausage & Broccoli Pasta Recipe

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis shows Dove Cameron and Kelly how to make her authentic Italian baked sausage and broccoli pasta recipe using tripolini pasta. Pro tip: don't be as chaotic as Kelly if you want to keep your kitchen clean. Giada also dishes on her new site Giadzy, a digital marketplace highlighting Italian recipes, ingredients and culture. For the full recipe go to The Kelly Clarkson Show Facebook page!

