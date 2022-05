Also available on the nbc app

A Georgia community is coming together and supporting their local artists. Members of the public art nonprofit CREATE Dunwoody banded together to create "Everything Will Be OK" yard signs to decorate the community’s front lawns, and also raise money to support local artists affected by the pandemic. In just two days, the group received 1,000 orders. Talk about an artful way to give back!

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson