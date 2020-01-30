Main Content

Genius Parents Took Over Their Teen's Social Media Accounts As Punishment

CLIP01/30/20

When 15-year-old Madelynn was caught sneaking boys into an all-girls sleepover, her parents gave her two options for punishment: give up her phone for a month or give up her phone for two weeks and let her parents take total control of her social media accounts. Madelynn chose the second option, but after seeing the photos her folks posted for all her followers to see, she probably should have stuck with the month-long punishment.

