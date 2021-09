Also available on the nbc app

Kelly hosted the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, where Garth Brooks was FINALLY awarded the prestigious Billboard Icon Award. Kelly and Garth take an emotional look back at the struggles and triumphs of pulling off the award show in the middle of the pandemic, and how excited they are to play in front of large crowds again in the future. Garth also dishes on his honey-do list from Trisha Yearwood.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson