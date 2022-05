Also available on the nbc app

Garth Brooks explains how his three daughters and his wife Trisha Yearwood "got married" and exchanged rings to show their love for one another. When he asked his kids to take care of Trisha if anything ever happened to him, his youngest daughter had the best response: "We got your back, bra strap." Tune in to the show to watch more with Garth Brooks!

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson