Frontline Worker Proposes While Giving COVID-19 Vaccine

After five years together, frontline workers and couple Robby and Eric were ready to get engaged, but first, they needed to get vaccinated. When Robby realized Eric would be administering his COVID-19 vaccination, he knew it was the perfect opportunity to pop the question—and Eric said yes! Kelly is obsessed with this story and surprises the couple with a six day, all-inclusive honeymoon at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Mexico.

