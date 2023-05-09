Main Content

Friends Reconnect 30 Years Later With Handwritten Letters

CLIP05/09/23

Amy and Dana were camp counselors and friends who lost touch for 30 years, until they reconnected on Facebook and Amy learned that Dana's son was battling cancer. Amy started writing Dana handwritten letters every week to share her support, and their correspondence inspired Amy to start a larger project writing letters to all 580 of her Facebook friends! Pilot Pen donates $5,000 to St. Jude's Research Hospital in honor of Dana's son.

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Kelly Clarkson
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.