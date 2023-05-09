Amy and Dana were camp counselors and friends who lost touch for 30 years, until they reconnected on Facebook and Amy learned that Dana's son was battling cancer. Amy started writing Dana handwritten letters every week to share her support, and their correspondence inspired Amy to start a larger project writing letters to all 580 of her Facebook friends! Pilot Pen donates $5,000 to St. Jude's Research Hospital in honor of Dana's son.

