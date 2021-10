Also available on the nbc app

Most people don't fry lobster, but Jamie Boatright is not most people. You might remember the LA food truck owner from earlier this year when Kelly gave Jamie a gift of $10,000 to support his new food truck business. Jamie is back with an update on how Treat Day Truck is expanding, and shares his new fried lobster burger with Kelly, "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John, and "RHOBH" star Kyle Richards.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

