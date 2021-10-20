Surprise, she’s married! Freida Pinto and partner Cory Tran decided they didn't want to wait any longer to say their “I Do's,” so they secretly eloped at the Honda Center in Anaheim! Freida dishes on how the secret wedding went, why she would recommend it to anyone out there stressing about their own wedding plans, and how her friend Aaron Paul originally introduced Freida to her now-husband.

