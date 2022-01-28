Also available on the nbc app

Francia Raisa gets so excited when she learns new information that she can't help but share it. When she first met her "How I Met Your Father" co-star Hilary Duff, Hilary was very pregnant with her first child. Francia recently learned what a mucus plug was from a friend (don't ask, Google it), so without thinking the first thing she said to Hilary was "Hi nice to meet you, did your mucus plug fall out yet?" Yes, that actually happened. Tune in tomorrow for more with Francia Raisa.

