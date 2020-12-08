Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Fran Drescher Reveals 'The Nanny' Musical Is In The Works

CLIP12/08/20
Also available on the nbc app

The charming Fran Drescher is on the show to dazzle Kelly with an in-depth tour of her calming home. Fran gets candid about how her friendship with her ex-husband inspired her past sitcom "Happily Divorced" and how beating cancer pushed her to start "Cancer Schmancer," which helps educate and support patients. After showing Kelly her very health-conscious home products, Fran spills the details on her new Lifetime Movie "The Christmas Setup" and the upcoming Broadway musical for "The Nanny."

Available until 12/08/21
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime, fran drescher, The Nanny, musical
S2 E013 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight

Clips

  • Season 2

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.