The charming Fran Drescher is on the show to dazzle Kelly with an in-depth tour of her calming home. Fran gets candid about how her friendship with her ex-husband inspired her past sitcom "Happily Divorced" and how beating cancer pushed her to start "Cancer Schmancer," which helps educate and support patients. After showing Kelly her very health-conscious home products, Fran spills the details on her new Lifetime Movie "The Christmas Setup" and the upcoming Broadway musical for "The Nanny."

