During the "Restaurant Resurgence: Salute To Servers" hour on the show, Fortune Feimster tells a story about how she and her partner Jacquelyn Smith went on a road trip through Arizona and passed by a very hot man stranded on the side of the road. About 30 minutes later, she checked Instagram only to realize it was "Aquaman" himself, Jason Momoa! Tune in for more fun stories with Fortune.

