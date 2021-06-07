Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Former Inmate Starts Ice Cream Shop To Give Back To His Community

CLIP06/07/21
Also available on the nbc app

After serving time in prison, Michael “Mikey” Cole wanted to give back to his community in a sweet way, so he started Mikey Likes It Ice Cream in New York. Today on the show Kelly taste tests some of his delicious flavors and learns how his business gives back to those in need. Kelly loves Mikey's mission and his ice cream, so she calls her friends at Save A Lot to grant his business a $5000 donation.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime
S2 E06 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight

Clips

  • Season 2

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.