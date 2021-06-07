Also available on the nbc app

After serving time in prison, Michael “Mikey” Cole wanted to give back to his community in a sweet way, so he started Mikey Likes It Ice Cream in New York. Today on the show Kelly taste tests some of his delicious flavors and learns how his business gives back to those in need. Kelly loves Mikey's mission and his ice cream, so she calls her friends at Save A Lot to grant his business a $5000 donation.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson