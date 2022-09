Food Network star Chef Alex Guarnaschelli takes Kelly Clarkson on a food tour of her favorite New York City eats, including delicious fried pastries from The Donut Pub on 14th street, savory soup dumplings from Nom Wah Tea Parlor in Chinatown, and mouth-watering pork chops from Chef Alex's own restaurant, Butter!

TV-PG S4 E0 5 min Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight