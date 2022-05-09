Main Content

Florida Mom Has 3 Daughters Born On The Same Day

Florida parents Kristin and Nick hold August 25 as a special day in their hearts, because all three of their daughters were miraculously born on that date exactly three years apart. Kristin, Nick and their girls Sofia, Giuliana and baby Mia, dial-in and share how simple birthday planning is for their family.

