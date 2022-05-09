Also available on the nbc app

Florida parents Kristin and Nick hold August 25 as a special day in their hearts, because all three of their daughters were miraculously born on that date exactly three years apart. Kristin, Nick and their girls Sofia, Giuliana and baby Mia, dial-in and share how simple birthday planning is for their family. Pilot Pen awards the adorable family $1,000 for their next birthday extravaganza. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson