First Lady Jill Biden & Kelly Toast Upcoming White House Wedding With Martinis & French Fries

CLIP10/05/22

During their White House interview in Season 2, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden told Kelly the thing she most wanted to do after COVID was have a martini and some French fries. To celebrate her first visit to our stage, Kelly surprises Dr. Biden with martinis and fries, and they cheers to her granddaughter Naomi's upcoming wedding at the White House. Tune in today for more with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and a whole hour celebrating World Teachers' Day!

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: First Lady Jill Biden, Kelly Clarkson, president, Joe Biden, white house
