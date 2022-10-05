Main Content

First Lady Jill Biden Addresses Biggest Challenges Facing Teachers

CLIP10/05/22

In a Q&A with an audience of fellow educators, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden answers tough questions about classroom safety, rebuilding trust between schools and communities, and keeping teachers teaching. Dr. Biden also shares her experience visiting Uvalde, Texas in the wake of the devastating school shooting, and voices her support for mental health resources and common sense gun laws to help keep students safe.

