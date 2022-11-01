Main Content

Fertility Clinic's Enthusiastic Pregnancy Announcements Go Viral On TikTok

CLIP11/01/22

For many families, getting pregnant isn't easy, so Dr. Larry Werlin of Coastal Fertility Medical Center in Irvine, California is making sure his patients feel all the joy they deserve when they find out they're expecting! Dr. Larry and his staff have recently gone viral on TikTok for their uplifting pregnancy announcement to expecting mothers, and Dr. Larry reveals he's been doing it this way for the last 40 years! Pilot Pen awards Dr. Larry and his staff $1,000 for their amazing spirit! Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Web Exclusive
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Kelly Clarkson
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.