Darryl Postelnick was used to cooking up amazing recipes in his kitchen, so when his daughter Lindsay brought up the idea of starting a TikTok cooking show to spend time together, he couldn't resist. Their cooking show has garnered more than 1 million followers on TikTok where they share delectable recipes that even Kelly can't resist. Kelly invites them to the show to present them with a special gift of $1,000 from Pilot Pens.

