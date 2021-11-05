Also available on the nbc app

Since 2013, Bill from Fargo, North Dakota, has been at war with a neighborhood squirrel who uses his truck for walnut storage. Bill says the squirrel had a record year, hiding 42 gallons of nuts under the hood of his truck. Pilot Pen awards Bill $1000 to help keep the squirrel at bay. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson