Evelyn Topper was on a routine run to a coffee shop but only later realized she had lost her wallet. To her surprise, she received a call from a homeless man named Sean Currey, who found her wallet while dumpster diving and was trying to return it. Evelyn and her family wanted to thank the man for his kindness, so they held a fundraiser for him that garnered over $50,000 from people from all around the world. Kelly brings Sean and the family on the show to hear how this experience has changed all of their lives for the better.

