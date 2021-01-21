Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Family Raises $50,000 for Homeless Man Who Returned Their Wallet

CLIP01/21/21

Evelyn Topper was on a routine run to a coffee shop but only later realized she had lost her wallet. To her surprise, she received a call from a homeless man named Sean Currey, who found her wallet while dumpster diving and was trying to return it. Evelyn and her family wanted to thank the man for his kindness, so they held a fundraiser for him that garnered over $50,000 from people from all around the world. Kelly brings Sean and the family on the show to hear how this experience has changed all of their lives for the better.

TV-PGS2 E0 11 minTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime, homeless man, returned, wallet
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.