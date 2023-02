"Outer Banks" star and comic book fanatic Jonathan Daviss asks "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star Evangeline Lilly who would be her dream superhero to team up with, and she reveals that she would love to see a Marvel and DC crossover with the Wasp and Wonder Woman. Tune in today for more fun with Jonathan Daviss and Evangeline Lilly.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight