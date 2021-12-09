Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Eugenio Derbez Found Fresh Start In U.S. As A Dramatic Actor

CLIP12/09/21
Also available on the nbc app

Eugenio Derbez shares he always wanted to be a dramatic actor, but felt like he was being pigeonholed as a comedian while working in Mexico City. Since moving to Los Angeles seven years ago, Eugenio says he's found a new start in his career playing a dramatic role in the Apple TV+ film "CODA." Eugenio also explains the differences between driving in LA vs. Mexico City, and dishes on his new Apple TV+ series "Acapulco."

Available until 12/08/22
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Eugenio Derbez, Kelly Clarkson
S3 E05 minNRHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBC Universal
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.