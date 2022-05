Also available on the nbc app

Eugene Levy admits he's not the biggest fan of Halloween, but that all changed when he had kids. Eugene remembers the first time he dressed up his kids and fellow "Schitt's Creek" stars Dan and Sarah Levy for trick or treating. Dan dressed up as a proud French chef, and Sarah was a lovely princess. What's your favorite Halloween costume as a kid? Tell us in the comments below!

