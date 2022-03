Also available on the nbc app

Eric Stonestreet was the last “adult” cast member on “Modern Family” to couple up IRL, so when he started dating his now-fiancée Lindsay, he says everyone was “in love with her right from the get-go.” Especially his co-star Julie Bowen, who "had to see the ring" immediately. Tune in today for more with Eric Stonestreet.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson