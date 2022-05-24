Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Raining On Sunday' By Keith Urban | Kellyoke
CLIP 05/25/22
May is National Nurses Month, and we're shining a spotlight on an incredible ICU nurse, Ashlee, who crowdfunded baby registries for two young, widowed fathers who sadly lost their wives to Covid. So, Kelly partnered with Heroes Vacation Club, which offers travel savings for frontline workers, to surprise Ashlee with a reunion and a trip she won’t forget! Learn more about Heroes Vacation Club here: https://bit.ly/3sUq83M