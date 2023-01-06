Main Content

Emotional Surprise For 24-Hour Daycare Owner Who Lost New Facility To Fire

Detroit native Betty is going above and beyond in her community to provide vital daycare services for parents working off-hours. Betty opened Angels of Essence Child Care Centre 22 years ago, and has since provided 24-hour care for more than 500 kids. Sadly, tragedy struck last summer when her new larger facility was lost to a fire. Kelly is moved by her story of perseverance, so she surprises Betty with $20,000 to help rebuild the facility.

