Detroit native Betty is going above and beyond in her community to provide vital daycare services for parents working off-hours. Betty opened Angels of Essence Child Care Centre 22 years ago, and has since provided 24-hour care for more than 500 kids. Sadly, tragedy struck last summer when her new larger facility was lost to a fire. Kelly is moved by her story of perseverance, so she surprises Betty with $20,000 to help rebuild the facility.

NR Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight