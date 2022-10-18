EXPIRING
S4 E2810/19/22
Eddie Redmayne, Emily Deschanel
Kelly welcomes Eddie Redmayne and Emily Deschanel.
TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Full Episode
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Available until 10/25/22
Tags: Emily Deschanel, Eddie Redmayne
Clips
- Spirit Day Pt. 2: Utah Family's Emotional Journey To LGBTQ AcceptanceCLIP 10/20/22
- Richard Marx Performs 'One Day Longer' With His Sons On The Kelly Clarkson ShowCLIP 10/20/22
- Margaret Cho Reminisces On Growing Up In Parents' San Francisco LGBTQ BookstoreCLIP 10/20/22
- Spirit Day Pt. 1: Utah Nonprofit Encircle Provides Lifesaving Resources For LGBTQ Youth & FamiliesCLIP 10/20/22
- Viral TikToker Bakes Recipes She Finds On TombstonesCLIP 10/20/22
- Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Jumper' By Third Eye Blind | KellyokeCLIP 10/20/22
- Margaret Cho Highlights LGBTQ Role Models For Spirit DayCLIP 10/20/22
- Utah Mom Shares Inspiring Message To Parents Of LGBTQ YouthCLIP 10/20/22
- Emily Deschanel's Cult Obsession Drew Her To 'Devil In Ohio' RoleCLIP 10/19/22
- Eddie Redmayne, Emily Deschanel & Kelly Race To Wrap Wontons With 'MasterChef' Winner Dara YuCLIP 10/19/22
- Eddie Redmayne On Playing The Bad Guy In 'The Good Nurse'CLIP 10/19/22
- Kelly Clarkson's Music Director Jason Halbert Helps Independent Nashville Writer Get PublishedCLIP 10/19/22
- NYC Teacher's Debate League Creates Path To Success For Underprivileged YouthCLIP 10/19/22
- Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Don't Come Lookin' By Jackson Dean | KellyokeCLIP 10/19/22
- Eddie Redmayne Is Legally Allowed To Lead Sheep Across London BridgeCLIP 10/19/22
- Emily Deschanel & Eddie Redmayne Have Celebrity AmnesiaCLIP 10/19/22
- Jessica Chastain & Kelly Clarkson Team Up In 'What's Creepin' Up On Me?' GameCLIP 10/18/22
- Iranian Student Group Honors Mahsa Amini With On-Campus VigilCLIP 10/18/22
- Ryan Phillippe Is A Self-Proclaimed True Crime & Adrenaline JunkieCLIP 10/18/22
- Grandson Signs Winning Baseball For Grandpa In Heartwarming Viral VideoCLIP 10/18/22
- Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne Struggled In Nursing School For 'The Good Nurse'CLIP 10/18/22
- 4 Incredible Deals To Help You Travel Stress-Free With MorningSaveCLIP 10/18/22
- Kelly Clarkson Covers 'What A Fool Believes' By The Doobie Brothers | KellyokeCLIP 10/18/22
- Jessica Chastain Regrets Not Thanking Robin Williams In Person For Juilliard ScholarshipCLIP 10/18/22
- Jessica Chastain Tells Kelly Clarkson She's Nervous To Play Tammy Wynette In 'George & Tammy' BiopicCLIP 10/18/22
- 'Black Adam' Cast On The Importance Of Inclusivity In Superhero MoviesCLIP 10/17/22
- 'Black Adam' Cast Answers Twitter's Burning QuestionsCLIP 10/17/22
- Kelly Clarkson Meets Texas' Real-Life Elle WoodsCLIP 10/17/22
- Dwayne Johnson On 10-Year Journey Making 'Black Adam': 'We Can Shake Up The Comic Book World'CLIP 10/17/22
- Dwayne Johnson Surprises Samoan Fireknife Dancing TikTok StarCLIP 10/17/22
- Kelly Clarkson & Dwayne Johnson Duet 'Don't Come Home a Drinkin' By Loretta Lynn | KellyokeCLIP 10/17/22
- Noah Centineo & Quintessa Swindell Talk On And Off-Screen 'Black Adam' ChemistryCLIP 10/17/22
- Dwayne Johnson Reveals Black Adam's Favorite Dwayne Johnson MovieCLIP 10/17/22
- Marlon Wayans Celebrated 50th Birthday At Mom's GravesideCLIP 10/16/22
- Connie Britton Loves TV Daughter Sydney SweeneyCLIP 10/16/22
- Kelly Clarkson vs. Jessi: Song Title Emoji Game | OriginalsCLIP 10/15/22
- Sam Smith & Kelly Clarkson Would Be Florists If They Weren't FamousCLIP 10/15/22
- 'Stranger Things' Star Priah Ferguson On Starting Her Own Production Company At Age 16CLIP 10/14/22
- Breast Cancer Survivors Host Podcast To Empower Young Women Battling CancerCLIP 10/14/22
- TikTok Chef Silvia Martinez Gives Kelly Clarkson A Taste Of MexicoCLIP 10/14/22
- Marlon Wayans Was Run-DMC for Halloween 10 Years StraightCLIP 10/14/22
- Meet Creator Of Viral Millennial Lotería GameCLIP 10/14/22
- Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Let Me Down Slowly' By Alec Benjamin ft. Alessia Cara | KellyokeCLIP 10/14/22
- Marlon Wayans & Kelly Clarkson Bond Over Suffering From Older Siblings' PranksCLIP 10/14/22
- Marlon Wayans' Co-Star Priah Ferguson Has Never Seen 'White Chicks'CLIP 10/14/22
- John Travolta Remembers Late Wife Kelly Preston On Her 60th Birthday: 'We Love You'CLIP 10/13/22
- LA Nonprofit Transforms Lives Through Affordable HousingCLIP 10/13/22
- Chelsea Handler's Favorite Moment From 'Vaccinated And Horny' TourCLIP 10/13/22
- Kelly Clarkson & Rubin Freak Out Over Surprise Halloween Horror Nights ScaresCLIP 10/13/22
- Wolfgang Puck Makes Kelly's Favorite Butternut Squash SoupCLIP 10/13/22
- Lindsey Vonn On Heli-Skiing In Iceland At 1AM: 'Most Crazy Experience Of My Life'CLIP 10/13/22
- Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Queen Of The Night' By Whitney Houston | KellyokeCLIP 10/13/22
- Chelsea Handler Comforts Lindsey Vonn Over Mom's PassingCLIP 10/13/22
- Viral Dancing Granny Teaches Kelly Clarkson How To Shake ItCLIP 10/12/22
- Jay Leno Teases New Star-Studded Season Of 'Jay Leno's Garage'CLIP 10/12/22
- Meet The All-Mom Comedy Group Bringing Laughs To PTA Meetings Across ChicagoCLIP 10/12/22
- 84-Year-Old Woman Catches Ride To Hair Appointment From Friendly Police OfficerCLIP 10/12/22
- Ayo Edebiri & Jay Leno Bond Over Chicago's Real-Life 'The Bear' RestaurantCLIP 10/12/22
- How To Make Great Depression Pork Cake With Viral TikTok Baker Dylan HollisCLIP 10/12/22
- Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Traitor' By Olivia Rodrigo | KellyokeCLIP 10/12/22
- Jay Leno Called Barack Obama's Cell On A DareCLIP 10/12/22
- Sam Smith Shares Inspiration Behind Most Popular Song LyricsCLIP 10/11/22
- 'Game Of Thrones' Star Jacob Anderson Hilariously Tried & Failed To Improvise Valyrian On SetCLIP 10/11/22
- Teens Exonerate Last Salem Witch 300 Years LaterCLIP 10/11/22
- First-Of-Its-Kind Women's Sports Bar In Portland Uplifts Female Athletes & BusinessesCLIP 10/11/22
- Sam Smith Likes To 'Feel A Bit Scared' When Releasing New MusicCLIP 10/11/22
- Sam Smith & Kelly Clarkson Duet 'Breakaway' | KellyokeCLIP 10/11/22
- Ed Sheeran Gifted Sam Smith A 6-Foot Marble Penis StatueCLIP 10/11/22
- Sam Smith Is Entering Their 'Villain Era' With New Song 'Unholy'CLIP 10/11/22
- Connie Britton Opens Up About 'Learning Curve' Raising Young Black SonCLIP 10/10/22
- Kelly Meets The Internet's Sweetest Pop Culture Fanatic, 71-Year-Old Uncle ButchCLIP 10/10/22
- Chris Tomlin Performs 'Holy Forever' On The Kelly Clarkson ShowCLIP 10/10/22
- Texas Mural Artist Honors Uvalde Victims With Personalized PortraitsCLIP 10/10/22
- 'Top Chef' Winner Stephanie Izard Shares Simple Hack To Upgrade Your Cooking GameCLIP 10/10/22
- Sarah Shahi Shares Teenage Son's Hilariously Awkward First Girlfriend StoryCLIP 10/10/22
- Sam Smith & Kelly Clarkson Rehearse 'Breakaway' Duet Kellyoke — Sneak Peek!CLIP 10/10/22
- Kelly Clarkson Cover 'Ain't It Fun' By Paramore | KellyokeCLIP 10/10/22
- Connie Britton Had The Best Seat In The House At The Emmys: 'Amazing Views Of Everybody's Butts'CLIP 10/10/22
- Sarah Shahi's Son Thinks Dolly Parton Is His GodmotherCLIP 10/10/22
- Max Greenfield Almost Drowned During TriathlonCLIP 10/09/22
- Viral TikTok Teacher Demonstrates Her Daily Routine To Keep Classroom SafeCLIP 10/09/22
- Mila Kunis Admits She Lies To Her Kids To Get Out Of PlaydatesCLIP 10/08/22
- Gwen Stefani Reacts To Her Most Iconic Fashion LooksCLIP 10/08/22
- Kit Hoover Shares Terrifying Home Invasion StoryCLIP 10/07/22
- Constance Wu Wants More Authentic Asian American RepresentationCLIP 10/07/22
- Kit Hoover Takes Aspiring Journalist Behind The Scenes At Access Hollywood As Intern For A DayCLIP 10/07/22
- H-E-B Is On A Quest For The Best Local Texas ProductsCLIP 10/07/22
- 4 Amazing Deals That Will Make You Smile With MorningSaveCLIP 10/07/22
- Kelly Clarkson Covers 'That's What I Like About You' By Trisha YearwoodCLIP 10/07/22
- Constance Wu's Pregnancy Helped Repair Her Relationship With Estranged MomCLIP 10/07/22
- Constance Wu Shares Emotional Mental Health Update After 'FOTB' Twitter BacklashCLIP 10/07/22
- Tink Performs 'Switch' On The Kelly Clarkson ShowCLIP 10/06/22
