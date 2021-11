Also available on the nbc app

Eddie Murphy stops by the show to celebrate his new Amazon Prime Video hit "Coming 2 America." He shares why he thinks the original "Coming to America" movie was so successful, and he explains how the first film was inspired by his real life relationships. He also tells a hilarious story about rollerskating under the influence with Prince at 4 in the morning.

Available until 03/15/22

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson