Ed Sheeran Reveals His Daughter���s Sweet Milestones: ���She Just Started Walking���

CLIP11/05/21
Ed Sheeran is loving being a dad! The ���Bad Habits��� singer revealed how becoming a dad changed him and shared his daughter���s latest milestones, including that she is almost talking. Plus, Ed Sheeran is this season's mega mentor on "The Voice" and Kelly has one question for him: who is his favorite coach? Watch to find out, and make sure to tune in on Monday for a special Ed Sheeran Kellyoke.

Tags: Ed Sheeran, The Voice, Kelly Clarkson
