Dylan McDermott reveals to Kelly Clarkson that as a kid, he used to sell stolen polo shirts on the streets of New York City in order to earn money. Dylan said he used to dream of the day he could afford to buy the clothes he was selling. Now, as a successful actor, it seems like that dream came true. Tune in to the show to watch Dylan's full virtual chat with Kelly.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson