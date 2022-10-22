"Thank you for singing that with me." In a follow up to Dwayne Johnson and Kelly's special Loretta Lynn Kellyoke duet, he reveals that he not only grew up on country music but moved to Nashville at age 15 with a dream to become a country singer. The "Black Adam" star tells Kelly he used to walk the streets singing and hoping to be discovered. Dwayne also shares the story of his emotional return to the trailer park where he lived as a teen.

