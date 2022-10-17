Main Content

Dwayne Johnson Surprises Samoan Fireknife Dancing TikTok Star

CLIP10/17/22

TikTok star Mikaele, aka the real-life Maui from "Moana," is a 5-time world fireknife dance champion teaching kids back home in Hawaii and his 1.6 million followers the beauty of Samoan culture. Mikaele teaches Kelly the basics of fireknife dancing, and performs an incredible fireknife dance on stage! Dwayne Johnson surprises Mikaele after his performance, and praises him for the work he's doing celebrating their culture.

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Dwayne Johnson, tiktok, Viral, Kelly Clarkson, Mikaele
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.