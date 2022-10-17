TikTok star Mikaele, aka the real-life Maui from "Moana," is a 5-time world fireknife dance champion teaching kids back home in Hawaii and his 1.6 million followers the beauty of Samoan culture. Mikaele teaches Kelly the basics of fireknife dancing, and performs an incredible fireknife dance on stage! Dwayne Johnson surprises Mikaele after his performance, and praises him for the work he's doing celebrating their culture.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight