Dwayne Johnson On 10-Year Journey Making 'Black Adam': 'We Can Shake Up The Comic Book World'

CLIP10/17/22

Dwayne Johnson is ready to shake up the superhero world with his new movie "Black Adam!" Dwayne reflects on the decade it took him to get his passion project made, and shares his excitement for introducing a diverse cast of DC superheroes that have never been portrayed on the big screen. Dwayne also dishes on his humbling trip to the trailer park he grew up in as a teen, and reminisces about his days walking the streets of Nashville in hopes of becoming a country music star. Dwayne also chats about introducing his daughters to Samoan culture, and reveals he used to love to go to Walmart at midnight wearing disguises.

