Dustin Lynch’s love story sounds like a country song! The country crooner shares the sweet story of how he met his girlfriend on Instagram and ended up inviting her to one of his shows. And he tells Kelly Clarkson that he had a backup plan in case his social media setup didn’t work out -- but fortunately, she was awesome. Dustin also dishes about his love for Reba McEntire and reveals that he’s held onto a tissue she once gave him as a cherished memento.

