Emotional Surprise For ICU Nurse Who Started Baby Registry For 2 Widowed Dads
CLIP 05/24/22
Main Content
In a special high tea interview with Allen Leech, the "Downton Abbey: A New Era" star teases his character will finally find happiness in the new film, and shares what it was like the first time fans called him "the driver" in public. Allen also opens up about expecting baby number two, and shares his wife Jessica Herman's hilarious throwback news interview about being a Leonardo DiCaprio superfan.