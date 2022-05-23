Also available on the nbc app

In a special high tea interview with Allen Leech, the "Downton Abbey: A New Era" star teases his character will finally find happiness in the new film, and shares what it was like the first time fans called him "the driver" in public. Allen also opens up about expecting baby number two, and shares his wife Jessica Herman's hilarious throwback news interview about being a Leonardo DiCaprio superfan.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson