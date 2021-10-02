Also available on the nbc app

Donnie Wahlberg, Danny Wood, and Jonathan and Jordan Knight were friends long before they became New Kids on the Block. Donnie dishes on their childhood friendship, the audition process for the band, and how Joey McIntyre was the "secret sauce" that brought it all together. He also jokes that brother Mark Wahlberg was a part of the group at one point, but he couldn't sing. Tune in on Monday for more with New Kids on the Block.

