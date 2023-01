"Scrubs" co-stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison virtually chat with Kelly Clarkson to discuss their new podcast "Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach + Donald." Donald is dialing in from inside his closet, which he says is a great place where he can escape reality – as well as his wife and kids. Tune in to the show for more fun with Donald and Zach.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight