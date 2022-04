Also available on the nbc app

Ireland native Jamie Dornan and Brooklyn native Dominique Fishback try two popular delicacies from their homelands: Irish dulse and Brooklyn pizza. Have you ever tried Irish dulse? Tell us what you think of the snack in the comments, and tune in today for more with Dominque Fishback and Jamie Dornan.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 2 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution