Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Helped Blind Child Become Braille Literate

CLIP12/01/22

Since launching the program in 1995, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has given away over 200 million books to deserving children around the world. One of those children is six-year-old Rosie, who is blind, and received braille books from the Imagination Library. Rosie and her mom Liz share how Dolly's program impacted their lives, and Rosie sings "Amazing Grace" and "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" with Dolly and Kelly!

